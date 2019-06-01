The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Paul's Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Paul's Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID CROOKSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID JOHN CROOKSTON


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DAVID JOHN CROOKSTON Obituary
David John Crookston

A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Church in Massillon with Pastor Mark Kreemer

officiating.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Church, 127 Cherry Road NE; Massillon, Ohio 44646.

David was a kind, generous, warm-hearted, and hilarious father, family member, and friend, touching the lives of all who knew him.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

& Crematory, (330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now