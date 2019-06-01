|
David John Crookston
A celebration of David's life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at St. Paul's Church in Massillon with Pastor Mark Kreemer
officiating.
Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to the St. Paul's Church, 127 Cherry Road NE; Massillon, Ohio 44646.
David was a kind, generous, warm-hearted, and hilarious father, family member, and friend, touching the lives of all who knew him.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
& Crematory, (330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on June 1, 2019