David K. Goe
age 56, of Canton, OH passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on March 12, 1964, the son of the late David and Ethel Goe. He was a Mill Wright for the Timken Company for 24 years and a well known Cleveland sports fan, his favorite team being the Browns.
David is survived by his daughters, Megan Goe, Nicole Goe, Emily Goe; sister, Opal (Richard) Harris; brothers, Bill Leavitt, Jon Howard; nieces, Suzanne Vanhorn, Kristen Harris; nephew, Rick Harris; and cousins, Danya Lazorcak and Thomas Lazorcak.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity
in David's name. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW, Canton, OH 44710.
to sign the online guestbook.
