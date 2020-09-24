1/1
David K. Goe
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David K. Goe

age 56, of Canton, OH passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 after a long illness. He was born on March 12, 1964, the son of the late David and Ethel Goe. He was a Mill Wright for the Timken Company for 24 years and a well known Cleveland sports fan, his favorite team being the Browns.

David is survived by his daughters, Megan Goe, Nicole Goe, Emily Goe; sister, Opal (Richard) Harris; brothers, Bill Leavitt, Jon Howard; nieces, Suzanne Vanhorn, Kristen Harris; nephew, Rick Harris; and cousins, Danya Lazorcak and Thomas Lazorcak.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity in David's name. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 1:00pm to 2:30pm at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd SW, Canton, OH 44710. For those wishing to send condolences please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved