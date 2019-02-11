Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Cornerstone Baptist church,
8509 Pelham Road
Greenville, IN
David K. McKee

85, passed away at his home on February 8, 2019. He was born to the late Lester and Alice McKee of Kentland, Indiana. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Pat; children, Tamara Savidge (Dale), Jera Phillips (James),

Michael McKee (Cindy), Montgomery McKee (Kathy); 11 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren;

sister, Barbara Nulph of Rossville, Indiana. He was preceeded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Dave served in the US Navy and graduated from Indiana Business College. He was employed by IBM for 35 years. Dave was active in the scouting program, serving as both Cub Master and Boy Scout Leader. He was one of the original commissioners for the Jackson Township Youth football league in Massillon, OH. He loved the game of golf and had achieved 3 holes in 1 in his career. In 1996, he was the Raccoon Run Men's golf champion. He attended Cornerstone Baptist Church.

A memorial service will be held at Cornerstone Baptist church, 8509 Pelham Road, Greenville, SC on February 12 at 11:00 a.m. A private burial service will be held at a later date in Brook, Indiana. The family would like to thank Wren Hospice, especially Dietra, and Upstate Living Water Senior Care for their compassionate care. Memorials may be made to the Greenville Health System ALS Clinic, 200 Patewood Drive, Suite B 350 Greenville SC 29615.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019
