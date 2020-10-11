1/1
David L. Bennett
David L. Bennett

age 82, of Hartville, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in West Virginia to the late Herbert and Pauline Bennett. David was the owner and operator of All Ohio Tire and Hartville Go Cart Track.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Marilyn and Sandy. David is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Jeff (Tanya) Bennett; daughter, Kim (Nolan) Martyn; Grandchild, Dakota Martyn; step grandchildren, Nicole (Adam) Clarr, Sarah (Tom) Tyler, Hannah (Dan) Dudich; six step great grandchildren; sisters, Patty (Ted) Bishop, Carol (Butch) Mohney, Darla (Craig) Metz

Services were private for the family. You may sign the guest book at: www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Arnold-Hartville

330-877-9364

Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Memories & Condolences
October 11, 2020
I’m very sorry your your loss, Jeff. Your father was a fantastic person , and will be missed by many... RIP Dave
Jim Ludwig
Friend
October 11, 2020
I only met David and his wife once at their home. They were very kind to me and treated me.very nice. David's sister Carol Mohney and l have been friends since.high school. May David be at peace now.. l will be thinking of.his wife and family at this and time.
Patricia Sandy
Acquaintance
