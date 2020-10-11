David L. Bennett
age 82, of Hartville, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020. He was born in West Virginia to the late Herbert and Pauline Bennett. David was the owner and operator of All Ohio Tire and Hartville Go Cart Track.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Marilyn and Sandy. David is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Jeff (Tanya) Bennett; daughter, Kim (Nolan) Martyn; Grandchild, Dakota Martyn; step grandchildren, Nicole (Adam) Clarr, Sarah (Tom) Tyler, Hannah (Dan) Dudich; six step great grandchildren; sisters, Patty (Ted) Bishop, Carol (Butch) Mohney, Darla (Craig) Metz
Services were private for the family. You may sign the guest book at: www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
