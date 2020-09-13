David L. Bott
84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 11, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1936, the son of the late David and Ada Bott. David proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. He was a man of faith and was a member of Congregational United Church of Christ. David retired after 34 years of dedicated service as a Radar Technician at Akron Canton Airport. He loved fishing, playing cards, and traveling. His greatest love and enjoyment was being with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Loren; first wife Phyllis; second wife Rita; son Stephen; and great-granddaughter Cora. David is survived by his loving family, children: Cynthia (Pat) Bott, Deborah Trump, David (Carrie) Bott, Cheryl (Todd) Swisher, Linda (Jim) Anderson, Pamela (Bob) Penix, Barbara Walters, James (Dee) Young, and Patricia (Stephen) Potter; sister, Patricia (Ralph) Maurer; sister-in-law, Susie Hayes; grandchildren: Michael (Megan) Trump, William Bott, Maria (Brian) Nam, Matthew (Cali) Swisher, Jessica (Gary) Starnes, David (Samantha) Bott, Zachary Worthy, Bill (Angel) King, Justin (Heidi) Young, Kayla Young, Nathan Young, and Alex Anderson; 13 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and while David loved all of his nieces and nephews we want to especially mention that he considered our cousins, Patty and Judy Wood to be his daughters; and many friends.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Congregational United Church of Christ, (1530 Easton St. N.E., 44721). A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kirk Bruce officiating. The family invites you to visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721