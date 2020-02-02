Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
3828 Cleveland Ave. S.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
5:30 PM
Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church
3828 Cleveland Ave. S.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
DAVID L. BRATKA


1948 - 2020
DAVID L. BRATKA Obituary
David L. Bratka

Age 71, of Canton, died Friday, January 31, 2020 in Belden Village Health Care following an extended illness. Born March 22, 1948 in Canton, OH, to the late Walter C. Sr and Charlotte G. (Beidenbach) Bratka. He was a life resident of Canton. David was a member of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Canton Federation-Musicians Local 111. He was an avid bowler, musician and bingo player. David played the organ for various churches and he along with his sister, Crystal, conducted a rest home ministry at the Inn at Belden Village for the past 10 years.

Preceded in death by a sister, Patty Dawn Bratka. He is survived by four siblings: Walter (Rose Monnot) Bratka, Mark Bratka, Crystal Miraglia, Melody (Kenny) Elliott; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Belden Village Health Care and Crossroads Hospice for their care and compassion and to Peace Lutheran Church family for their friendship and love shown to David through the years.

A memorial service will be Tuesday, Feb 4, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3828 Cleveland Ave. S.W., Canton, OH 44707, with Rev L. Scott Bacon officiating. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Peace Lutheran Church, Crossroads Hospice or Belden Village Health Care.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 2, 2020
