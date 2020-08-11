David L. Case



73, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1947 the son of the late William and Helen Case of Canton, Ohio. David retired from the Hoover Company after 37 dedicated years of service. He then worked for many years at Kovatch Castings. He enjoyed both his motorcycles and horses. His greatest love was for his family.



He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his loving wife, Carol E. Case; sons, Brian (Isobel) Case, and Matthew (Ashley) Case; daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Ruppe; grandchildren, Charles Case, Teddy Case, Frances Case, Joseph Ruppe, and Elizabeth Ruppe; sister, Elizabeth (Phil) Walkenshaw; his beloved four legged companion, Oliver; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff from Aultman Hospice program that helped take care of him all this time.



