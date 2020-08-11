1/1
David L. Case
1947 - 2020
David L. Case

73, passed away on August 8, 2020. He was born on March 20, 1947 the son of the late William and Helen Case of Canton, Ohio. David retired from the Hoover Company after 37 dedicated years of service. He then worked for many years at Kovatch Castings. He enjoyed both his motorcycles and horses. His greatest love was for his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents. David is survived by his loving wife, Carol E. Case; sons, Brian (Isobel) Case, and Matthew (Ashley) Case; daughter, Vanessa (Mike) Ruppe; grandchildren, Charles Case, Teddy Case, Frances Case, Joseph Ruppe, and Elizabeth Ruppe; sister, Elizabeth (Phil) Walkenshaw; his beloved four legged companion, Oliver; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the wonderful staff from Aultman Hospice program that helped take care of him all this time.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome .com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
