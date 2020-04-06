The Repository Obituaries
DAVID L. CHAMPOIR


1935 - 2020
DAVID L. CHAMPOIR Obituary
David L. Champoir

"Together Again"

84, of Massillon, passed away at his home on April 4, 2020, with his two sons by his side. He was born on August 28, 1935 in Uhrichsville, Ohio, to the late Wayne and Eleanor (Daniels) Champoir. He was a graduate of Washington High School and where he met the love of his life, Marcia Speicher. Together they were life-long season ticket holders on the 50 yard line and making Friday Night Football games their tradition for many years. Dave started working for Fleming Companies at a young age where he began as their system analyst. After years of experience with the company, he moved to their Director of IT and eventually retired from there. When Dave wasn't watching his beloved Tigers, you more than certainly could find him on the golf course. His love for golf wasn't just a hobby but his passion. He also loved rebuilding and racing cars which has left many great stories for his family to remember. His favorite and most talked about car was his 1940 Ford Coupe. Dave had a lot of qualities about him but the one that his family will remember most, was his care and concern for others. He was not only a great dad and grandpa, but he was also a thoughtful neighbor and friend. He was always looking out and taking care of them because being a caregiver was just who he was.

He will be deeply missed by his children: Lori (Roy) Bair, Michael (Bethany Benedict) Champoir, Lisa (Robert) Laird and Doug (Abbe Carrol) Champoir; and grandchildren: David, Rachael, Delaney, Mason, Madison and Gillian. In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 years, Marcia Champoir; and his brother, Larry Champoir.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take places and no services are planned at this time. The family would like to give special thanks to Harbor Light Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion of Dave over these last few months.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 6, 2020
