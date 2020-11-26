1/1
David L. Geisberger
1939 - 2020
David L. Geisberger

age 81, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23 at The Cleveland Clinic. Dave was born March 13, 1939 to the late Charles Geisberger and Elizabeth (Whiteleather) Geisberger in Hammondsville, Ohio. He was a graduate of Lincoln High School and Malone College. He also earned a Master's degree from the University of Akron. He married his loving wife Fran, on June 9, 1962, beginning their 58 years together. Dave had a fulfilling career teaching Physics and General Science for 33 years at Canton South High School. He was very grateful for the many friendships he made there. He made lasting impressions on his students, and many of them have stayed in contact with him throughout his life.

After retirement from teaching, he purchased property in the country and was able to achieve many of his lifelong ambitions. He dug a lake with a dragline, and spent several years building his dream home, where countless memories were made with friends and family. He was very creative and loved using his talents on projects that included woodworking, jewelry making, and stained glass. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and had a passion for poetry, gardening and cooking. Through the years, Dave and his family enjoyed vacations to Chincoteague Island, V. He passed this love on to his children and grandchildren and it has become a family tradition.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Dale; sister, Valerie, and daughter, Amy (David) Noble. He is survived by his wife, Fran; son, David A. (Kris) Geisberger; grandchildren, Annalee (Tim) Cooper, Nathan and Jordan Geisberger; three great-grandchildren, and many wonderful cousins.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Nov. 28 from 2-4 p.m at the Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Funeral services will be held graveside at Moultrie Cemetery 23577 St. Route 172, (Moultrie) Minerva, Ohio 44657 on Sunday, November 29 at 1:30 p.m. with burial to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Those wishing to share online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 26, 2020.
