|
|
David L. Jennings
age 85 of Massillon, passed away on January 26, 2020. He was born in Caldwell, Ohio on June 9, 1934 to the late Dwight and Mary (Montgomery) Jennings He married Juanita Brackman on December 4, 1954 and they shared 44 years until her passing in 1998. David served his country in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and was honored by President Dwight D. Eisenhower at the White House for his services at Bethesda Naval Hospital during his assignment there. He started as a Carman for the Norfolk and Western Railroad in Brewster, Ohio and eventually retired as a General Chairman of the Brotherhood of Railway Carman after 40 years of service . He was a member of the Massillon Lions Club, He was past President of Orrville Railroad Heritage Society and was a Master Wood Carver winning many awards from the Warthers Carving Museum in Dover. He was a member of Amherst Community Church.
He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters: Cynthia (Ken) Chapman, Lora Amstutz and Mary (Harry) Aslanes; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren as well as a host of family and friends.
A Celebration of David's life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 A. M. at Amherst Community Church - 8650 Beatty Street N.W., Massillon, OH 44646. Pastor Calvin Hamblin will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 A.M. until the time of the service.
www.arnoldlynch.com
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020