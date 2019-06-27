|
David L. Lehere
72, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1946 the son of the late Louis & Jane Lehere in Butler, PA. David graduated from Moniteau High School in Butler, PA. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1969 and received a Bronze Star medal. David retired from Heckett/ Harsco after 35 years plus of service. He had a love of cars especially Corvettes and was a member of The Buckeye Corvette Club for 15 years which he considered his extended family. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers Fan. David was known for his witty remarks and always ready to help everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Robin; and nephew Stephen. David is survived by his life partner for over 18 years, Nancy Mitchell; brothers James Lehere and Larry Lehere; sister-in-law Pam; step-children Wendy (Mark) Donze, and Scott (Kristine) Thayer; grandchildren Mikenna Donze, Tanner Donze, Riley Thayer, and Clayton Thayer; and dear friends, Dick and Faith Bestic
Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held at 12:00 PM with Pastor James Walters officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to National WWII Museum, and/or Vietnam Veterans of America, or to . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on June 27, 2019