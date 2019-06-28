Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID LEHERE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID L. LEHERE


1946 - 2019
Send Flowers
DAVID L. LEHERE Obituary
David L. Lehere

Visitation will be held (TODAY) Friday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) 801 Pittsburg Ave NW where services will be held at 12:00 PM with Pastor James Walters officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to National WWII Museum, and/or Vietnam Veterans of America, or to . The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.