David L. Oyer
age 90, from Canton went to his eternal home on July 26, 2019 at the Aultman Compassionate Care Center after a sudden cancer diagnosis. He was born on April 29, 1929 in Kensington. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He married Janice M. Fasnacht on Oct. 2, 1954. David spent his entire career in the banking / insurance industry doing investments.
Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Janice Oyer in 2012 and son, Kevin Oyer. He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Dave) Bonifas; grandsons, Andrew (Madeline) Bonifas, Daniel Bonifas, his sisters, Wanda Grunder, Ruth Dillon and many loving nieces and nephews. Special thanks goes to Telma Oliveira who has provided care and friendship to my father for more than seven years. Thanks also to his friends and family in the area for taking such good care of him.
Friends may call Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with a service Thursday at 10 a.m. at Northminster Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Richard Holmes officiating. Entombment will be in the North Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Northminster Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019