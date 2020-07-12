David L. Trujillo
We are saddened to announce the passing of David L. Trujillo of North Canton, Ohio. David passed on June 25th following a year long struggle with a rare form of cancer. David was born in the fall of 1963 to Lester and Linda Trujillo in Norwalk, California. David would live in every corner of the United States but would always consider Southern California his home. David was proud to work for Rockwell International Aerospace as a CNC machinist. He manufactured equipment that would find its way to state of the art military projects, and NASA's space shuttles.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his sons, David Matthew, and David Lee, as well as his brother Daniel.
David lived a life defined by pride, honor, and respect. He will serve as a model of love and integrity throughout the lives of those who knew him. David requested that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the American Cancer Society
