Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
View Map
Interment
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
View Map
David Lee "Scratch" Arnold


1949 - 2019
David Lee "Scratch" Arnold Obituary
David "Scratch" Lee Arnold

70, peacefully passed away August 16, 2019, at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio to Wilbert Garfield Arnold and Mary Louise Burnish on May 1, 1949. He enlisted in the Army and served proudly in the Vietnam War earning a Purple Heart. He retired from Yellow Freight and enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle.

David was married to the late Karen Arnold. Devoted father of Monica Diller (husband Reuben Diller) and Leslie Evans; loving grandfather of Demi Wyman, Ethan Diller, and Grace Diller. Scratch is also survived by his sisters, Lois Mallinder, Judy Rangel, and Barbara Kolc.

A celebration of life will be held at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville on Monday, August 26th from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. Interment with full military honors will be held Friday, August 30th at 9:30 a.m.at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville.

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019
