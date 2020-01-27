|
|
David Lee Klee
age 67 of Canton passed away Friday January 24, 2020. He was born July 10, 1952 in Belllaire, Ohio, the son of the late David and Freda Klee. Dave served his country in the U.S Navy and was a retired automobile mechanic.
In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by his wife Deborah; infant twin sisters Cheryl and Carol Burris; sister, Marcia Robinson; brother, Richard Burris. He is survived by sons, David (Kisha) Sherrock, Steven Klee; sisters, Karen Horning, Eleanor Redpath, Kay DeLeau,; brothers, Kenneth Burris, Thomas Burris; granddaughter Jayla Sherrock and two great-granddaughters.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service. Those unable to attend may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 27, 2020