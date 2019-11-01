|
David Lee Walulik
age 77, of Canton, Ohio passed away at Mercy Medical Center Hospital on Monday, October 28, 2019, due to severe health complications. He was born on February 16, 1942 in Amsterdam, Ohio, to the late Mitchell and Vivian Walulik. David will be remembered for his love of country through his service in the U.S. Army, enjoyed the great outdoors, and his love and respect for wildlife conservation. Among his many passions were competitive marksmanship at Camp Perry, Ohio, being a life and endowment member of the NRA, member of the North Lawrence Fish and Game Club, a passion for reading and world traveling.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his loving wife, Gloria (Palumbo) Walulik, on September 17, 2019. He is survived by his daughter Michele R. Stine of Silver Lake, OH; son Matthew (Erica) Walulik of Jackson Township, OH; brother Richard Paul (Sharon) Walulik of Wintersville, OH.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in David's memory to the at Donor Care Center (P.O. Box 758540, Topeka, KS 66675-8540). Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2019