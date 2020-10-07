David Lewis Williams
62, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on September 29, 2020 at his home with his loving wife Nancy by his side. He was born on September 25, 1958 in Canton, Ohio, to Harry Lewis Williams and the late Cecelia Hardie Williams. He attended Mt. Union College and then went on to graduate school at Ohio State. After completing his education he moved to the Philadelphia area to work as a Software Engineer for the Naval Air Warfare Center (Department of Defense). He was later transferred to Southern Maryland, where he met his wife Nancy, and they were married on October 9, 2009 in Leonardtown, Maryland. He enjoyed listening to classical music and watching all types of movies. He played the violin and was part of the Cosmic Symphony of Southern Maryland. Dave had a great sense of humor and loved spending time with his friends and family and playing with his cats, who were also part of the family.
In addition to his wife, Nancy Marilyn Gould of Lexington Park, MD, he is also survived by his father Harry Lewis Williams and his siblings, Lisa Williams, Maryjane Williams and Jeff Williams all of Ohio. He is preceded in death by his mother Cecelia Williams.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a Memorial Service celebrated by Pastor James Walker at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
