David M. "Mac" McDonald
69, of Canton, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. He was born in Canton on November 26, 1949 to the late Thomas and Mildred McDonald and was a 1967 graduate of North Canton Hoover High School. David was employed at Republic Storage Systems for 34 years, retiring in 2002. He was a member of Eagle's Aerie #2223, the Oriole's Nest and a former member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church. He loved football (Cleveland Browns) and will be deeply missed.
He leaves his wife, Ruth, whom he married in 1979; children, David McDonald, Michelle Mitchell and Christine Porter; seven grandchildren; his sister Pat Bietzel; brothers, Tom, Mark and Rick McDonald and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday from 5-7 pm at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Reed Funeral Home to help the family with expenses. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 26, 2019