David M. Pustay 1956-2019
62, passed away suddenly Feb. 1. He was born Sept. 26, 1956 to the late Nicholas and Katherine (Meyer) Pustay in Canton. Dave grew up in East Canton and attended East Canton High School before graduating from Timken High School. He was hired by the Federal Aviation Administration in 1981, serving as an air traffic controller at Akron-Canton Airport until his retirement in 2011. The highlight of his career was being selected to work air traffic for eight consecutive years at the International Experimental Aircraft Association's annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh, Wis. He had a joyful belly laugh that often was heard in the moments he spent with his family and close friends. He savored every minute life had to offer and treasured the time he spent with those he loved. He often would take "adventures" with his family, visiting new places and making memories along the way. Dave never took the little things for granted: He loved sunsets, playing board games and doing puzzles with his family. He enjoyed his time at the family house on Lake Erie. He made the best pancakes and took pride in serving them. He took many photos and videos with his phone, and he spent hours looking at them again and again. Dave was a problem-solver and loved tinkering around the house, making contraptions to help solve everyday problems and remodeling his home. He loved watching Ohio State football, and knew all the words to the Ohio State Alma Mater and Fight Song; He sang them both proudly. He loved watching Script Ohio. He was a faithful Cleveland sports fan, cheering on the Browns, Cavs and Indians through every season's ups and downs. He was a firm believer in "next year." Dave was many things to many people-a husband, father, brother and friend-but the title he most proudly wore was that of "Papa." He spent several days each week with his grandson, taking him to lunch every time, and making memories that one little boy will never forget.
In addition to his parents, he also is preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Allison; and father- and mother-in-law, George and Margaret Mulig. He remains forever loved by his wife of 39 years, Pamela (Mulig); children, Erin (Chris) Beaven and David (Alana); and grandson, Alexander Beaven. He also is survived by his siblings, Nicholas (Sheryl) Pustay, Steve (Patti) Pustay, Jennifer (Roger) Norrick; brother-in-law, George "Skip" (Debbie) Mulig; good friends, Tim and Pat Schneider and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH, 44720. A celebration of life will follow calling hours at 6 p.m. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019