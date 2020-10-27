1/1
David M. Rohr
David M. Rohr

age 72, of Navarre, died Saturday following a brief illness. Born in Massillon he was the son of the late Henry and Agnes (Rambo) Rohr and served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam Era. He retired from the Navarre Park Department, was of Catholic faith and a member of V.F.W. Navarre Post #5047.

He is survived by his son: Michael (Stephanie) Rohr of Magnolia; daughter: Lawanda Rohr Six of Canton; brother: Phillip (Johannah) Rohr of Massillon; sister: Julia (James) Baltrinic of Massillon; grandchildren: Samantha (Micah) Highben, Brady Six, Christos Symeonides, Jonah Rohr, Alyson Rohr and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers: David Earl Rohr, Larry Rohr and Fred Rohr.

Family and friends will meet Friday at 1:00 pm in St. Peter Catholic Church for a Latin Requiem Mass with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL as celebrant. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Clement's Cemetery. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made in his name to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or wounded warriorproject.org For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" www.wackerlyfneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Requiem Mass
01:00 PM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
