David M. Tatka
60 of Jackson Township, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born May 8, 1959 in Canton to the late Frank and Kathryn (Sekel) Tatka and had been an area resident all of his life. David was a 1977 graduate of Canton Central Catholic High School, a 1981 graduate of Ohio University and worked for Health Aide of Ohio. He was an avid Cleveland Indians fan and loved playing blackjack. The family would like to thank Aultman Compassionate Care Center for the wonderful care David was given.
David is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Rene (Sweeney) Tatka; daughter, Grace (Lonnie) Martin of Maryland; siblings, Mary Ellen (Jim) Halter, Frank (Barbara) Tatka, Linda (Tom) Diehl and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass will be held MONDAY, February 3, 2020, 10:00 am at SS Philip and James Catholic Church, 412 High St. N, Canal Fulton, Fr. Kevin McCaffrey celebrant. Calling Hours Sunday, 1 pm to 3 pm at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020