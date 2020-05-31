DAVID MATTHEW WILSON
David Matthew Wilson

On May 29, 2020, David Matthew Wilson, age 90, a Korean War veteran and lifelong resident of Canton, Ohio, passed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Truly remembered as an amazing husband and father, he and the love of his life, Bernice, raised five children in a household full of hope. His legacy of faith touched many, and continues on thru the lives of his children, grandchildren, and many others. It was David's wish that he be remembered for his life of faith, and his willingness to do all that he could for his family. A lifelong member of Canton Baptist Temple, where he served for over 50 years, he was passionate about sharing his faith to help others come to know Christ.

Retired in 1988 from Ford Motor Company as a welder after 36 years, he spent the remainder of his life loving the Lord and his family with everything he had. He will be sorely missed.

In addition to his parents, Everett and Twila Wilson, David is preceded in death by his brothers, Richard Wilson, Robert Wilson; sisters, Marjorie Dunlap, Carole Sebrill, and Nancy Medved. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years Bernice "Lucy" (Martin) Wilson; his 5 children, Connie Silbert, Jeanie Shireling, David Wilson Jr., Jim Wilson, and Julie Wayble; 11 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren; and remaining siblings Suzie McDaniels, Jim Wilson, Dale Wilson, and Emily Dunlap.

Calling hours with social distancing being enforced will be held Thursday from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm and Friday from 10:00 am-11:0 0am at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Service will be private for the immediate family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on May 31, 2020.
