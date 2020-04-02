|
David McCurry
82, of Canton died after a brief illness on April 1, 2020. Dave enjoyed all things outdoors including hunting, fishing and golf. He traveled the world with his wife and enjoyed spending time with his dog Muffy. He was retired from both the State Highway Patrol and Allstate Insurance. He was an active member of the Bolivar Sportsman Club and Greenwood Christian Church.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Linda (Pinky- Pingstock); his children: Regena and Mark Stefaniak, Dave and Kathy McCurry, Scott and Debbie McCurry, and Craig McCurry; 20 grandkids and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Ray and June McCurry and sister, Teresa and Steve Riggs. He is preceded in death by his sister, Louise (Babe) Elsner and parents, Doris and Lloyd McCurry.
A private family service will be held with Pastor Tony Amerine officiating and will be viewable at Arnold Funeral Home facebook page Friday at 2 PM.
Arnold 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2020