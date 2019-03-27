|
|
David "Mac" McEwen
10/9/1936 – 3/24/2019
ran into the arms of The Lord, Jesus. He retired from Goodyear and is survived by his wife, Martha; children, David, Tom, Susan and Alicia; grandchildren.
Memorial service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Schneeberger Funeral Home at Noon. Visitation from 10 am to Noon. Memorials to Faith Bible Church, 6655 Firestone Ave. N.E., Canton, OH 44721. To share a memory, send condolences and read the complete obituary, visit us at www. Schneeberger Funeral.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019