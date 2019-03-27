Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road N.W.
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-8237
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road
N.W. Canton, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Schneeberger Funeral Home
2222 Fulton Road
N.W. Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DAVID MCEWEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DAVID "MAC" MCEWEN


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DAVID "MAC" MCEWEN Obituary
David "Mac" McEwen

10/9/1936 – 3/24/2019

ran into the arms of The Lord, Jesus. He retired from Goodyear and is survived by his wife, Martha; children, David, Tom, Susan and Alicia; grandchildren.

Memorial service will be Saturday, March 30, 2019 in the Schneeberger Funeral Home at Noon. Visitation from 10 am to Noon. Memorials to Faith Bible Church, 6655 Firestone Ave. N.E., Canton, OH 44721. To share a memory, send condolences and read the complete obituary, visit us at www. Schneeberger Funeral.com

Schneeberger,

330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now