David Michael Diotale
David Michael Diotale

69, of Brewster, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Youngest child of the late Ottavio and Anna (Ammanniti) Diotale. Preceded in death by brothers Dante, Joe and Chris Diotale.

Employed at the Timken Company for 32 years before retiring, David served in the U.S. Army and was a Vietnam Veteran.

Survived by daughter Alicia Diotale; Sons Ernie (Audrey) Diotale, Adam Diotale; Sisters Angie Kessel, Laura (louis) Tabellion, Mary (James) Mach, Rose Diotallevi, Linda Fedevich; Brother Otto Diotale; Grandchildren Andrew, Kylie and Leila.

David will be remembered most for his generosity, sense of humor and for keeping eBay and Amazon in business.

As per David's wishes, no services will be held at this time.

Published in The Repository on May 29, 2020.
