David Michael Lake
David Michael Lake

beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away Nov. 26, 2020 at the age of 57 in Canton, Ohio. Born Dec. 10, 1962 to Robert and Donna (Newbauer) Lake, David graduated from Canton McKinley High School in 1981. He went on to the University of Cincinnati where he graduated with a degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1986. He worked as a metallurgist in the nuclear division of Babcock and Wilcox for 34 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert. David will be sorely missed by his mother, Donna Lake; sisters, Cheryl (Elwood) Woolman, and Lisa (Raymond) Johnstone; a niece and three nephews; seven great-nieces and nephews; and canine buddy, Roscoe.

Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Forest Hill Cemetery with Pastor Gary Smith officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
