David Michael Rexrode "Rex"
passed away unexpectedly May 8, 2020, after a short illness at the age of 46. He was born August 9, 1973, in Guam, to Timothy R. and Rosemary "Rose" (Ritchie) Rexrode. David graduated from Canton South High School, class of 1991. Following graduation, he went on to serve his country in the US Air Force and Army for 25 years and retired March 1, 2016.
David is survived by his loving wife Nicole (Blanc) of six years. They were married in Canton, Ohio on September 12, 2014. David is lovingly remembered by his: wife, Nicole (Blanc), children, Michael, Miriana, Melody Hoskinson (Michael), father, Timothy R., and brother, Timothy G. David has eight nieces and nephews: Emily Sorensen, Daniel (Kayla), Joshua, Amanda, Aaron, Carrie, Brian, and Benjamin. David has one granddaughter, Saphira. David is preceded by his mother, Rosemary (Ritchie), grandparents, Robert and Carrie A. (Kirkman) Ritchie, aunt Virginia "Gini" (Ritchie) Conrad, and grandmother, Arletta M. Gates.
Calling hours will be at Canton Baptist Temple Thursday, July 30, 2020, 6 pm to 8 pm, with the funeral service following at 8 pm. Those who wish to remember David in a special way may, in lieu of flowers, make gifts in his memory to Disabled Veterans DAV https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=search.summary&orgid=7589
. Or SA https://sawso.org
and designate "Anti-Human Trafficking".
Private burial service in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. David loved his Lord, his country, and his family. He liked video gaming with friends, and traveling all over the world.