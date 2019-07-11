Home

GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
David Morrison
Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
New Franklin, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
New Franklin, OH
View Map
David "Red" Morrison


1926 - 2019
David "Red" Morrison Obituary
David "Red" Morrison

Age 93, of Paris, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019. He was born, May 14, 1926 in Gaines, W.Va. to Clay and Anne (Karlen) Morrison. He retired from Republic Steel after 37 years where he was a Forman at the Berger Division. He is a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin. He is a WWII US Navy Veteran and life member of the Minerva American Legion Post #357. He is a longtime member of the Robertsville Grange, the former New Franklin Ruritan Club, AARP and was a Cub Scout Leader.

He is survived by his wife, Arlene (Walker) Morrison, whom he married in 1972; a daughter, Sharon (Jim) Tangler of Kensington; two sons, David (Sylvia) Morrison of Carrollton, Darryl Kennedy of Minerva; a sister, Grace Morrison of Minerva; a brother, Gene (Dolly) Morrison of Minerva; nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty (Bollia) Morrison who died in 1970; a son, Donald Morrison; a sister, and brother-in-law, Lucille & Bill Long; two brothers and a two sisters-in-law, Bernard & Roseann Morrison, Ray and Ann Morrison.

Funeral services will be Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin with Pastor Diana Thompson & Chaplain Matt Boerle officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in New Franklin Cemetery. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 2-4 p.m. at the church where Grange Services will be held at 3:45 p.m. The family would like to thank Crossroads Hospice for all of their wonderful care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
