Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
David Morrison
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
New Franklin, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
New Franklin, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Morrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Red" Morrison


1926 - 2019
Send Flowers
David "Red" Morrison Obituary
David "Red"

Morrison

Funeral services will be Sunday at 4:00 p.m. in St. John's Lutheran Church in New Franklin with Pastor Diana Thompson & Chaplain Matt Boerle officiating. Burial with full military honors will be in New Franklin Cemetery. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 2-4 p.m. at the church where Grange Services will be held at 3:45 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at

www.gotschallfuneralhome.com

Gotschall-Hutchison

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.