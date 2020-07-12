1/1
David O. Buterbaugh
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David O. Buterbaugh

50, died March 28 of complications related to diabetes. Born in Wooster, David graduated from GlenOak High School and pursued an associate degree at Kent State University's Stark County campus. He worked at Dave Walter BMW and Liberty Harley-Davidson in Akron, and was most recently employed by Gabriel Brothers for more than a decade. For several years, he toured and recorded an album ("Landlocked") with the rock band Witch Hazel. David was a loving son, brother and uncle who was known for his kindness and loyal friendship. He loved music (from Ozzy Osbourne to Louis Armstrong), growing chili peppers and enjoying Great Lakes beer.

David is survived by his father, Ralph; sister, Laura (Craig) Gordon of Bethesda, Md.; niece, Annabelle Gordon; and nephew, Jamison Gordon. His mother, Beverly (Owens), passed away in June. No services were held due to COVID-19. Donations in David's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com.

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lamiell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved