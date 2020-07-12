David O. Buterbaugh
50, died March 28 of complications related to diabetes. Born in Wooster, David graduated from GlenOak High School and pursued an associate degree at Kent State University's Stark County campus. He worked at Dave Walter BMW and Liberty Harley-Davidson in Akron, and was most recently employed by Gabriel Brothers for more than a decade. For several years, he toured and recorded an album ("Landlocked") with the rock band Witch Hazel. David was a loving son, brother and uncle who was known for his kindness and loyal friendship. He loved music (from Ozzy Osbourne to Louis Armstrong), growing chili peppers and enjoying Great Lakes beer.
David is survived by his father, Ralph; sister, Laura (Craig) Gordon of Bethesda, Md.; niece, Annabelle Gordon; and nephew, Jamison Gordon. His mother, Beverly (Owens), passed away in June. No services were held due to COVID-19. Donations in David's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
.
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)