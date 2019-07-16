David Paul Holt



74, of Massillon, passed away July 7, 2019 at Aultman Hospital. David was born May 7, 1945 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Julia Holt Moser and Bill Holt. He graduated from Washington High School in 1963 and retired from the Timken Co. with over 30 years of service. He was an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns and never missed a game of the Massillon Tigers. He loved hunting, golfing and eating with his friends at Meldrums and B&K.



David is preceded in death by his son, Douglas and wife Karen. Karen passed away in January 2018. They were married for 51 years. He will be deeply missed by his daughter, Teala; and grandchildren, Josh, Julia and Jasmine; all of Massillon. He is also survived by siblings, Jeff Moser (Carol), Fred Moser (Cheryl), and Candy Moser Blocher (Bob). He will also be sadly missed by his aunt Margaret and uncle Richard Glenn of Massillon.



A memorial service for both Dave and Karen will be held at The Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church on Aug 3rd at 11 a.m., 14411 Orrville St. NW, North Lawrence, Ohio 44666. Rev Bob Mitchell will be officiating, with luncheon to follow. David was cremated and will be laid to rest along with Karen at Rose Hill Cemetery, Massillon, Ohio. In Celebration, we are asking for family and friends to wear David's favorite team colors for either Massillon Tigers or Cleveland Browns. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.



