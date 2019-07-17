|
|
|
David Paul Holt
A memorial service for both Dave and Karen will be held at The Chapel of the Cross United Methodist Church on Aug 3rd at 11 a.m., 14411 Orrville St. NW, North Lawrence, Ohio 44666. Rev Bob Mitchell will be officiating, with luncheon to follow. David was cremated and will be laid to rest along with Karen at Rose Hill Cemetery, Massillon, Ohio. In Celebration, we are asking for family and friends to wear David's favorite team colors for either Massillon Tigers or Cleveland Browns. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019