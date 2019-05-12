|
David Paul Richard
David Paul Richard went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019 following a brief illness.
David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole; his parents, Harold and Margie, and a sister, Joyce. Left to treasure his memory are his children, David Jr., Debbie, Denise, Russell (Becki) and Douglas (Desiree); brothers, Larry, Harold, John (Charlotte) and Timothy (Rebecca). David enjoyed his relationship with his family and friends and the special relationship with his grandchildren, Makenna, Logan, Allysa, Joseph and Mariah.
Condolences can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.
Heritage Cremation Society
330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019