The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
303 South Chapel Street
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-5770
Resources
More Obituaries for David Richard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Paul Richard

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Paul Richard Obituary
David Paul Richard

David Paul Richard went home to be with his Lord and Savior on April 30, 2019 following a brief illness.

David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Carole; his parents, Harold and Margie, and a sister, Joyce. Left to treasure his memory are his children, David Jr., Debbie, Denise, Russell (Becki) and Douglas (Desiree); brothers, Larry, Harold, John (Charlotte) and Timothy (Rebecca). David enjoyed his relationship with his family and friends and the special relationship with his grandchildren, Makenna, Logan, Allysa, Joseph and Mariah.

Condolences can be shared with his family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com.

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Cremation Society - Louisville
Download Now