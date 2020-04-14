|
David R. Kost
age 67 of Massillon, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Aultman Hospital. He was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Canton the son of Wilbur and Beverly (Bivenour) Kost. David worked for Service Packaging International, Daymon Associates, and Dalton Local Schools. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and received his pilot license from McKinley Air. He was an avid golfer and fisherman and enjoyed spending his free time with his family.
David is survived by wife of 39 years, Roxanne (Arnold) Kost; son, Matthew L. Kost; daughter and son-in-law, Maggie and Nathaniel Malise; granddaughters, Taylor Jo and Kennedy Kay; siblings, Craig and Melita Kost, and sister and brother-in-law, Kris and Dan DiMarzio; sister-in-law, Molly Williams, and many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Bordner Ave. N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory - Jackson Chapel 330-830-0148
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020