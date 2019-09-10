|
|
David R. McKenna
Age 80, died Sunday. He was a life resident of Canton, 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School, owner of Banana Torque Converters and retired as an electrician from Abbott Electric. David was a member of Christ the Servant Parish, and the IBEW Local 540.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Alma "Faye" McKenna; daughter, Sharon (Don) Harper; sons, David (Janet Shields) McKenna II, Mark McKenna, and Richard (Melissa) McKenna; grandchildren, Adriane, Ashley, Anthony, Alexandra, Christopher, Sara, Grace and Braden and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Ingwell and brother, Edward McKenna III.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Christ the Servant Parish with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. Burial will be in Warstler Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory can be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Sept. 10, 2019