Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
David R. Ulmer Sr.


1938 - 2019
David R. Ulmer Sr. Obituary
David R. Ulmer, Sr.

Age 81 of Massillon, Ohio passed away on November 22, 2019 in Massillon surrounded by his loving family. David was born on January 16, 1938 in Canton to Orlin and Elizabeth (Woollen) Ulmer in Canton, Ohio. David is a graduate of Lehman High School and received his Associate Degree from DeVry University in Chicago. He served in the US Army and was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for many years. He retired from Canton Music as electronic technician. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church for over 45 years. David had a huge model train table he worked on since he was a teenager. He loved music and enjoyed playing piano, keyboard, and organ. He enjoyed woodworking and was a handyman who could fix anything. He grew up going to Lake Erie where he would go fishing and boating.

David is preceded by his parents and his son, David Ulmer, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Gayle; his daughter, Heather (Ulmer) Glodde; grandchildren, Jacob Ulmer, Rachel Glodde, and Caden Glodde; and sister, Karen Helwig.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11-12 at Trinity United Methodist Church, services will follow at 12 p.m. A private burial will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Messages of comfort and condolence can be made to www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2019
