David R. Watkins
David R. Watkins

age 80, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on Dec. 26, 1939 to the late Ross and Mary Ellen (Cole) Watkins. David was a Vietnam army veteran and was on the army boxing team. He was a retired self-employed painter and a former employee of Monarch Rubber. David was involved in kick boxing and boxing and he trained many fighters. He was also involved in the Canton Boys Club for many years. He was an entertainer promoter in the Canton area. David was involved in many inventions; catalytic converters and his latest, the veteran's flag. He was a kind and loving man.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Bruce, George, Richard and Don Watkins. David is survived by his son, Craig Watkins; his daughter, Teresa (Tony) Dahlquist; his significant other, Paula Kress; two sisters, Gwen (Tom) Embaugh and Marilyn Nottingham; a brother, Tom (Sandy) Watkins; his former wife, Jerri Betinis; two grandchildren, Cole Dietz and Kasey Watkins.

The Family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Stier–Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. There will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
