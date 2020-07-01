David R. Watkins
The Family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Stier–Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. There will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com.
Stier–Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Jul. 1, 2020.