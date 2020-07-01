Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share David's life story with friends and family

Share David's life story with friends and family





The Family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Stier–Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. There will be no services. Online condolences may be left at



Stier–Israel Funeral Home



330-875-1414

David R. WatkinsThe Family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Thursday at Stier–Israel Funeral Home in Louisville. There will be no services. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com Stier–Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store