Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
David Casler
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home
434 West Main Street
Malvern, OH
David Ray Casler


1965 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Ray Casler Obituary
David Ray Casler

age 53 of Malvern, passed away at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville, Ohio, on Sunday, June 23, 2019. David was born in Chicago, Ill., on July 12, 1965 to Raymond and Glenda Geneva (Milam) Casler. David enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, skiing, and riding motorcycles. He also enjoyed many sports including football, baseball, and hockey.

David is survived by his wife, Mary Kay Casler of Malvern; his two sons, Bobby and Jesse Casler of Malvern; his daughter, Mercedes Casler of Mansfield; his mother,

Glenda Casler of Malvern; his sister, Sheila Casler of Canton, and two brothers, Jerry and Keith Casler of Malvern. David was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Casler.

Funeral service will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 West Main Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor José Peña officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on June 26, 2019
