Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
6:00 PM
Faith Family Church
8200 Freedom Ave. N.W.
North Canton, OH
DAVID STEVEN DEARTH


1963 - 2019
DAVID STEVEN DEARTH Obituary
David Steven Dearth

age 55 of Carrollton, Oh. passed away Tuesday, August 06, 2019. He was born December 11, 1963 at Akron General Hospital to David Lester and Barbara Gayle (Newell) Dearth. He graduated from Lake High School in Hartville, Oh. His passion was professional body building and competing. David became Mr. Ohio in 1983. He was a representative for the Ben Suarez health and fitness supplements line. David loved horses and was a groom at Mountaineer Racetrack. He belonged to the Faith Family in North Canton, Oh. He was an avid Brown's Fan.

David is survived by his fiancée Maureen Andrews of New Cumberland, W.V. His mother Barbara (Donnie) Maple of Carrollton, Oh. His father David (Beth) Dearth of Canton, Oh. Three sons : David (A) Dearth, Aaron (J) Dearth and Andrew (J) Dearth One brother Doug (Beth) Dearth of Fairlawn, Oh. and a sister Dawn Dearth of Kent, Oh. His brother Devin preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be at the Faith Family Church in North Canton, Oh, Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 6:00 P.M. The address for the church is 8200 Freedom Ave. N.W. North Canton, Oh. 44720. Flowers may be sent directly to the church.

Published in The Repository on Aug. 10, 2019
