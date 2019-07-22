|
|
David Warren Markle
was born on July 25, 1934, to the late Alzona and Elda (Klousner) Markle in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Originally from Pittsburgh, David graduated from Minerva High School in Ohio, relocated to North Canton and then Navarre. He lived his final two years with family in Westerville, Ohio. Formerly employed in business and sales management with TRW for 12 years in Minerva and then Akro Corporation for 23 years in Canton, OH, David retired in 1996. He was an avid tennis player, home re-modeler, and handyman. David was an active member in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Canton and Massillon areas, and Westerville. His love for his Savior, Jesus Christ, was evident in his love and service to his family and others. David enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He is preceded in passing by his wife, Joan Marie (Shocksnider) Markle; and granddaughter, Maggie Marie Ford.
David is survived by five children: Louise (Skip) Ford of Westerville, OH., David (Debbie) Markle of North Canton, OH., Cinthia (Tim) Brophey of Bentonville, AR., Tom (Diane) Markle of Westerville, OH., and Jon (Cheryl) Markle of Massillon, OH.; he is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Brent Ford, Aurora McAfee, Brandon Tyler Markle, David Brophey, Kelly Brophey, Andrew Markle, Elizabeth Markle, Sarah Westley, Hannah Mars, Elijah Markle, Jonathan Markle, and Scott Markle; he has four great-grandsons: Jacob, Lincoln, Soren, and Gordon.
Visitation with the family will be held Thursday from 5-7 .p.m at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 735 Easthill Street S.E., North Canton, with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. at church. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 22, 2019