Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
735 Easthill Street S.E.
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
he Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
735 Easthill Street S.E
North Canton, OH
DAVID WARREN MARKLE


1934 - 2019
DAVID WARREN MARKLE Obituary
David Warren Markle

Visitation with the family will be held Thursday from 5-7 .p.m at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W.

Funeral service will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 735 Easthill Street S.E., North Canton, with additional visitation from 10-11 a.m. at church. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 23, 2019
