David Wigington, Jr.
– a steel worker and a US Navy Seabee – passed away unexpectedly on the 9th of November, 2020 at the age of 58. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother.
He is survived by wife Sandra Wigington of 27 years, mother Kathleen Wigington, sister Kelly Wigington, son David Wigington and wife Larissa Wigington, son Tyler Wigington and wife Allyson Wigington, grandsons Jaxon Alvarez and Liam Wigington. His family was his world.
Dave and the love of his life Sandra had plans to travel the world after retirement as he was an avid globe-trotter. Dave raised two strong, successful men of whom he was very proud. His mother was his rock and his sister was his best friend.
He loved sports, politics, and his country. He devoted 20 years to the United States Navy and was proud of his time in the service. He visited 48 countries across the globe in his time in the military. Above all, he loved his family more than anything.
The family is planning a celebration of David's life at a later time.
to sign the online guestbook.
