David William Sharp
David William Sharp, D.C.

age 66, passed away June 5, 2020. He was born Dec. 20, 1953 in Canton, Ohio, son to the late William J. and Mary E. (Reicosky) Sharp. David graduated high school from St. Mary's of Redford in Detroit, Mich. He went on to earn his Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan University and his Doctoral Degree in 1986 from Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis, Mo. His practice as a chiropractor in Illinois and West Virginia was interrupted by his Army National Guard service to his country during the Gulf War and the War in Iraq. He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church where he was active in the choir. David was a free-spirited person and had the talent of playing several instruments in numerous bands. Following his military service, he moved back to Canton to be the caregiver for his beloved mother.

He is survived by his siblings, Maurita (Harold) Coss, Sister Mary Theresa Sharp, S.N.D., and Daniel J. Sharp. There are numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also surviving.

David will be laid to rest in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be offered for David at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church at a later date. A celebration of his life will also occur at a later date. Those wishing to send their online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
