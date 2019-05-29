Home

POWERED BY

Services
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
For more information about
Davis Miner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Davis Miner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Davis W. Miner


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Davis W. Miner Obituary
Davis W. Miner 1946-2019

Age 72, of Minerva, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019 in Aultman Hospital. He was born June 30, 1946 in Lee County, Va. to the late App and Stella (Stipe) Miner. He was the 5th of twelve children. Davis, (commonly known as Dave) lived the majority of his life in the Stark County area. He retired from American Steel Foundries in Alliance in 2003 and then from the Repository as a truck driver in 2011. He was an Army Combat Veteran in the Vietnam War and was also an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debra (Speakman) Miner of the home; four children, Andrea (Brandon) Cundiff of Minerva, Adam Miner of Minerva, David (Cate) Miner of S.C. and Tracy of Texas; granddaughter, Chloe (the light of his life) and four additional grandchildren; a great grandchild; four sisters, Jean, Joan, Jan and Brenda; a brother, Allen and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Wanda and Elvie and four brothers, Junior, Kenny, Jerry and Gary.

Funeral services with full military honors will be Friday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Calling hours will be Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
Download Now