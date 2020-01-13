Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Dawn Michele Harper


1967 - 2020
Dawn Michele Harper Obituary
Dawn Michele Harper

52, went into the Arms of Angels on January 9, 2020. She was born on October 4, 1967. Dawn was employed with Diebold for many years. She was always very creative, had much love in her heart, and quick to smile.

She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth D. Harper; infant sister Debbie Harper; and step-father David Dennis. Dawn is survived by her father Ronald (Elaine) Harper; mother Ruth Dennis; siblings Robert (Penny) Harper, Kayleen Karr, and Ryan (Sasha) Lytus; nephews Shaun (Nicole) Harper, and Josh Harper; friend Mike Oakley; and many many beloved friends.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 6:00 PM with Pastor Cecil Thayer officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Ronald Harper to help cover funeral costs. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online guestbook and share fond memories

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 13, 2020
