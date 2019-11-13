|
Dawson D. Provance
Age 84 of North Canton passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He was born on May 21, 1935 in New Salem, Pa. to the late John and Eleanor (Johnson) Provance. Dawson served in the U.S. Navy then went on to own several local businesses including a butcher shop, furniture, and more recently a flooring business. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Dawson enjoyed spending time with his children and family mostly, and could frequently be found dining at Sylvester's restaurant. He will be remembered for his great sense of humor and his pleasant mood. He was always willing to extend a helping hand to those around him.
In addition to his parents, Dawson is preceded in death by sister, Sandy Jones; brother, Fred Provance and grandson, Ryan Kell. He is survived by daughters, Cynthia Provance, Marlee Wieland; sons, Dawson John Provance, Kevin (Stephanie) Provance, Bradley (Jennifer) Scarbrough, all of the Canton area; six grandchildren; and brother, Ron (Cynthia) Provance of the Canton area.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2019