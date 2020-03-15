The Repository Obituaries
|
Dean "Fritz" Beard

Dean "Fritz" Beard Obituary
Dean "Fritz" Beard

86, formerly of Canton, passed away on March 11, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care Center. He was born on Nov. 9, 1933 to the late Frank and Della (Culler) Beard. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and was a Korean War veteran. Fritz worked as a roofer for Roofers Local 88 which he did for the majority of his life. He was a member of the F.O.E. #2374 in Louisville, as well as the F.O.E. in Cambridge, a member of the American Legion Post 540, and the VFW 7490. Fritz was also a member of the Stark County Slo-Pitch Softball Hall of Fame and was inducted as a member in 2002. In addition to his involvement with local clubs, Fritz loved going camping at Salt Fork Lake which he did faithfully for 42 years. He also enjoyed taking trips up the coast of Maine, which he did with his wife, Sandra, before her passing in 1987.

He will be deeply missed by his loving son, Brian (Terri) Beard; grandchildren Anjellica (Matt) Almond, Cassandra Beard, Katelyn Beard, Trevor Taylor and Tealee Taylor; great-grandchildren, Payton, Aubrey and Caden Almond; and his brother, Robert Beard. In addition to his parents and wife, Fritz was preceded in death by his four brothers.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation will take place and there are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Fritz's name to, Aultman Compassionate Care Center, 2821 Woodlawn Ave NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020
Remember
