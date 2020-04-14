|
|
Dean C. Dennis
65, of Louisville passed away April 11, 2020, and did so peacefully. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard (Eleanor) Dennis and mother, Pauline L. (Biggam) Dennis. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn L. (Gabel) Dennis; children, Jillian R. Dennis, Nathan H. (Abigail) Dennis, and Jessica L. Dennis; grandchildren, Jay, Aria, Gabriel and Connor Dennis; brother, Scott (Lucille) Dennis of Fresno, Calif; his best friend and dog, Daisy Mae; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews and friends. Dean worked for Green Thumb Nursery for 25 years and retired from the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway where he was a locomotive engineer.
There will be no services or visitations at this time, but a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020