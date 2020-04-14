The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Resources
More Obituaries for Dean Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dean C. Dennis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dean C. Dennis Obituary
Dean C. Dennis

65, of Louisville passed away April 11, 2020, and did so peacefully. He was preceded in death by his father, Howard (Eleanor) Dennis and mother, Pauline L. (Biggam) Dennis. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carolyn L. (Gabel) Dennis; children, Jillian R. Dennis, Nathan H. (Abigail) Dennis, and Jessica L. Dennis; grandchildren, Jay, Aria, Gabriel and Connor Dennis; brother, Scott (Lucille) Dennis of Fresno, Calif; his best friend and dog, Daisy Mae; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews and friends. Dean worked for Green Thumb Nursery for 25 years and retired from the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway where he was a locomotive engineer.

There will be no services or visitations at this time, but a Celebration of Life will occur at a later date.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now